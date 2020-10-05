Salma Hayek shared a selfie with her furry friend in honor of World Animal Day

Salma Hayek is one of our favorite celebrities and now so is her adorable pup, Lobito! The Mexican actress shared a series of pictures to Instagram on Sunday of her having a little photoshoot with her furry friend, Lobito in honor of World Animal Day.

The series captioned, “Hanging out with Lobito #worldanimalday Pasando el rato con Lobito. Feliz domingo!” consisted of four photos. The first photo is of Hayek with her dark wavy hair down, blue sunglasses on her face, with a straw hat on her head, face to face with Lobito, who’s also posing for the picture with his tongue out. The next photo is another selfie of the two, this time with the 54-year-old trying to give a kiss to Lobito. The third photo is a shot of the actress’s pedicured feet on a lounge chair by the pool with Lobito showing some love to Hayek. The fourth picture is an adorable one of the actress’s feet and Lobito’s paw side by side. This duo can’t get any cuter!

Aside from posing with her pup, the “Like a Boss” actress seemed to have a wonderful summer as she spent her time vacationing in Greece with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault and daughter Valentina. Hayek even celebrated her 54th birthday last month while on vacation and she looked beyond fabulous.

More recently, the Mexican actress shared a selfie showing off her gray hair. Hayek posted a picture to Instagram completely makeup-free and showing off the gray hairs framing her face. The 54-year-old captioned the photo, “The white hair of wisdom. Las canas de la sabiduría. Les cheveux blancs de la sagesse,” along with the hashtags #whitehair and #hairspiration. Hayek was praised by her followers with comments that read, “You are more beautiful everyday!” and “simply gorgeous.”