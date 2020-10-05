First Lady Melania Trump shares update on her coronavirus battle

First Lady Melania Trump is “feeling good” after testing positive for COVID-19. The mom of one, who is currently quarantining at the White House, took to Twitter on Monday to share an update on her health as she continues to battle coronavirus. “My family is grateful for all of the prayers & support! I am feeling good & will continue to rest at home,” she tweeted. “Thank you to medical staff & caretakers everywhere, & my continued prayers for those who are ill or have a family member impacted by the virus.”

©Getty Images The first lady and president both tested positive for COVID-19

It was revealed last week that President Donald Trump and his wife had contracted the novel coronavirus. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” the dad of five tweeted in the wee hours of Friday morning. Meanwhile Melania, 50, wrote, “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.” She later added, “Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery.”

In a memo on Friday, the president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said that the first lady “remains well with only a mild cough and headache.” The president was admitted that afternoon to Walter Reed Medical Center. Over the weekend, the commander-in-chief praised the medical center’s staff. “With their help, I am feeling well!” he tweeted on Oct. 3. Two days later on Monday, the president announced that he would be leaving the center.

©Getty Images The first lady tweeted on Oct. 5 that she is feeling good

Over a month before she tested positive for COVID-19, the first lady spoke about the global pandemic in her 2020 Republican National Convention speech. “I want to acknowledge the fact that since March, our lives have changed drastically. The invisible enemy, COVID-19, swept across our beautiful country and impacted all of us. My deepest sympathy goes out to everyone who has lost a loved one and my prayers are with those who are ill or suffering. I know many people are anxious and some feel helpless. I want you to know you are not alone,” she said in August. “My husband’s administration will not stop fighting until there is an effective treatment or vaccine available to everyone. Donald will not rest until he has done all he can to take care of everyone impacted by this terrible pandemic.”