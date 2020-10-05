Jennifer Lopez’s daughter might have a special role at her mom and A-Rod’s wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ’s wedding might feature a special performance by J.Lo’s daughter Emme. The singer’s little girl, whom she shares with her ex Marc Anthony , revealed to E! News the song she is considering singing at her mom and A-Rod’s nuptials. “One song that I think I would sing is a song that connects me and her, but also I’m thinking of a song that would also connect her and Alex,” Emme, 12, said. “But one that connects me and her is, You Are My Sunshine. She sang that to me every day when I was little when I was going to sleep.”

©Jennifer Lopez Emme revealed the song she is considering singing at her mom and Alex Rodriguez’s wedding

Emme is no stranger to performing for large audiences. The Lord Help Me author hit the stage alongside Jennifer at the Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year. Speaking to People magazine about singing with her mom, Emme confessed, “I just don’t overthink it,” adding, “I get up there and do it.”

Alex and Jennifer were set to tie the knot this summer, however the global pandemic forced the couple to postpone their wedding. “I’m a little heartbroken because we did have some great plans, but I’m also like, you know what, God has a bigger plan and we just have to wait and see,” the Hustlers star said on the Today show back in May. “Maybe it’s going to be better. I have to believe that it will be.”

Emme recently opened up about her future stepsisters, 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella. “We always got along pretty well,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “At first I just thought Mom and Alex were friends and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s staying with us for a really long time.’ And then I realized, ‘Oh, they’re together.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, Ella and Tasha, you’re going to be my sisters.’ It was a sudden realization.”