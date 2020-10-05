Rebel Wilson shows off her stunning new slimmed down figure

The 40-year-old Australian comedian, Rebel Wilson , is only 3 kg away from making it to her target weight, 72 kg, or 159 pounds. The Bridesmaids star has shared her experience though her “year of health” and her exercise regime that has helped her towards her weight goal. On Sunday, October 4, she shared that she is just 6.6 pounds away from hitting her target.

In a recent Instagram post, she is looking over the city’s skyline, with hands on hips after her morning hike in Los Angeles. She captioned the photo, “Happy Sunday everyone! Gearing up for a great week ahead.”

“This week was super busy but I got up super early three times (6am) and went on a hike…even did a couple of 100m sprints to get the heart rate even higher – although my sprint is probably someone else’s slow jog. But I am very proud of myself and now only 3 kg away from my goal weight!” Her efforts and hard work to reach her new slimmed down figure have certainly not gone unnoticed by her fans.

Rebel Wilson’s personal trainer, Jono Castano, based in Sydney, shared his support for her dedication and persistence.

Rebel showed off her new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, on the red carpet at the Planetary Health Gala in Monte Carlo, Monaco on September 24. Snapping pictures and posing in a low-cut pink gown on the balcony of her hotel suite. Rebel wanted to emphasis that it’s not all work and no play this whole “year of health”. She reminds people that it is important to treat yourself, sometimes with food, other times with bubble baths.