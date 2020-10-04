World’s highest paid actresses revealed: Find out which Latina tops the list!

Sofia Vergara topped Forbes illustrious list of the world’s highest paid female actors of 2020. The 48-year-old entertainer, who is the only Latina to make the cut, climbed from her number two spot on last year’s ranking. Sofia, who concluded her long run on ABC’s Modern Family and dove straight into a new high-paying gig on America’s Got Talent, pulled in a whopping $43 million. She smartly rounds out the earnings with various endorsement deals, like her Walmart jeans line. Read on to find out who else made the list and an unfortunate glaring truth.

©GettyImages We love seeing Sofia Vergara take number one!

Angelina Jolie nabbed the number two spot with a $35.5 million income from films like Marvel’s The Eternals. A close third is Gal Gadot , who received $31.5 million for the year, mostly from her role in Red Notice which supplied a $20 million paycheck. Melissa McCarthy ranks number four, putting $25 million in the bank thanks to her film work and hosting NBC’s Little Big Shots.

It’s no surprise to see Meryl Streep on this list again. At number five, the legend earned $24 million for gracing projects like HBO Max’s Let Them All Talk. Meryl’s The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt isn’t too far behind at number six with $22.5 million. Another one of Streep’s screen buddies follows at number seven: Nicole Kidman , who negotiated an eight-figure salary for Netflix’s The Prom, which Meryl also stars in.