Ana de Armas doesn’t want to be famous

Ana de Armas loves acting, but isn’t so crazy about its major side effect. The 32-year-old Cuban-Spanish star opened up about her relationship with fame in a new interview for Flaunt Magazine. From earning acclaim for her breakthrough role in Knives Out to dating media-magnet Ben Affleck, she’s been swept into a whirlwind of fame in recent years.

“It’s funny as an actor because you do what you do and you don’t think of the consequences of your job and then all of a sudden you are in the spotlight and you realize ‘Oh this is not what I wanted!’” she told the publication.

“[Fame] to me, is not the most exciting thing about my job, it never has been, at all,” Ana elaborated during the interview. “It is just a consequence of my job.” She went on to relate it to her role as Marilyn Monroe in the upcoming Netflix film Blonde. “All that fame and that exposure was also [Marilyn’s] worst nightmare and it grew in me a lot of empathy for her and what she was going through. It was a really intense time for her.”

Ana isn’t the only one who’s been thrust into the spotlight. For one thing, her beloved dog Elvis has become an Instagram sensation. She revealed that the pooch was made for the spotlight and is actually her co-star in Blonde. Elvis portrays Marilyn’s dog Mafia, who was a gift from Frank Sinatra. “He’s a movie star, of course,” she said.

Ana hopped from Blonde to Bond, starring in the major franchise’ No Time To Kill. She doesn’t show any signs of slowing down soon, saying that after the quarantine she’s “done with resting already!” Aren’t we all!