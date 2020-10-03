Amanda Bynes returns to social media with unrecognizable new look

Amanda Bynes has made a dramatic return to social media. After rebranding her Instagram page as “Matt Black Online Store” in July, the 34-year-old former actress shared her first photo - and she’s barely recognizable in it! Amanda debuted a totally new look to the world, shedding her old image with the post on Friday, October 2. Flaunting long black hair with bangs and a new sense of style, it seems like Amanda has gotten in touch with her punk side!

The child star slinked into a pair of ripped jeans and black shirt, topping it off with a cozy yellow flannel. Her accessories added to the transformation: translucent hipster glasses and septum piercing. She sported worn white tennis shoes and a coy smile. The post had no caption and comments were disabled. We’re thinking this could be the start of the launching of her new brand Matte Black.

Glimpses of Amanda’s new look were first seen three weeks ago on her fiancé Paul Michael’s Instagram page. “Baby luv luv u,” he wrote along with a selfie of the pair. The What a Girl Wants star announced their engagement in February 2020, but then broke up with him three weeks later. A day later, they reunited again.

A source told E! News: “Amanda‘s parents are fully aware of her engagement and at this point are not approving Amanda to legally get married under the conservatorship.”

You may recall that Amanda began attending the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising back in 2014. This followed her stint at a treatment facility and an involuntary psychiatric hold in Thousand Oaks, California. We’re thrilled to hear that the fashionista celebrated 14-months sobriety earlier this year.