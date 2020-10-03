Mark Consuelos makes up for missing Kelly Ripa’s 50th birthday in sweetest way

Kelly Ripa was showered with love as she marked the big 5-0 on Friday, October 2. Well-wishes flooded in from her famous friends, flowers and balloons filled her lavish NYC townhouse, but there was one glaring absence: her husband Mark Consuelos . The 49-year-old actor is hunkered down in Vancouver, finishing up the fourth season, and starting on the fifth, of Riverdale, and due to new COVID-19 protocols was unable to fly home.

While an actor’s life brings many perks, a downside is all the special engagements one has to miss. Mark seemed to do his best to make Kelly’s day special from afar, sending her a beautiful love note.

“Happy birthday to my little ray of sunshine,” Mark proclaimed on Instagram to his millions of followers, “I love you, sexy..” The sweet and spicy caption was accompanied by a collection of lovely photos. Kelly dazzles in the pictures, taken by the acclaimed photographer Miller Mobley. “Thank you baby wish we were together,” Kelly replied.