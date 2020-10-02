Pregnant Princess Eugenie shows baby bump in a floral dress

Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank are expecting their first child together. The announcement was made last week by the Buckingham Palace and Eugenie followed in Instagram. The Princess was seen looking elegant and fashionable as she stepped out in a matching green floral dress and coat in Mayfair London.

The Princess was spotted in the streets of the London wearing a floral dress with a dark blue belt above her waist. Eugenie matched the blue shades of her dress with a long teal cardigan and completed the casual look with knee-high velvet heeled boots.

Last week, the Buckingham Palace announced the exciting baby news with a statement that read: “Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.” “The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news,” the statement continued.

Eugenie and Jack’s baby news comes ahead of the couple’s second wedding anniversary (Oct. 12). The pair tied the knot in 2018 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The Queen’s granddaughter marked her first anniversary last year with a video, which she captioned: “This was the greatest day of my life...forever and always! Happy one year anniversary, my Jack!!”