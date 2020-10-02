Jessica Alba wanted to quit acting after bizarre experience in ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

Jessica Alba has without a doubt one of the most successful Hollywood careers, from her early start in the film industry, multiple appearances in popular blockbusters, to even receiving a Golden Globe nomination for the television series ‘Dark Angel,’ so her recent confession about her experience as a guest star in the famous show 90210 is quite surprising.

The 39-year-old actress recently appeared on a new episode of the Youtube series ‘Hot Ones’ and revealed some interesting moments in her career to Sean Evans. When she was asked about her guest star experience on the 90’s show, starting her journey to success, Jessica recalled the bizarre instructions given to her, especially because she was forced to avoid looking any of the cast members in the eye.

©GettyImages Jessica Alba attends 1998 premiere.

Alba went on to describe the situation on set “I couldn’t even make eye contact with any of the cast members, which was really strange when you’re, like, trying to do a scene with them,” explaining that as a guest star she wasn’t “allowed to make eye contact with any one of the cast members or you’ll be thrown off the set.‘”

The iconic show was definitely a major breakthrough for a lot of Hollywood actors, as it impacted a whole generation from 1990 to 2000, however it became the center of controversy between cast members even in the reboot ‘BH90210’ involving Shannen Doherty, Jason Priestley, Jennie Garth, Brian Austin Green, Tori Spelling, Ian Ziering and Gabrielle Carteris.