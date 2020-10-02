Lily Collins reveals details about her surprising marriage proposal

Lily Collins seems to be having a great year, with the most recent news of her engagement to filmmaker Charlie McDowell and the release of her latest Netflix series Emily in Paris, however the 31-year-old actress was just as shocked as everyone else about the marriage proposal.

The loving couple embarked on a fun road trip to New Mexico, and it was Charlie who planned to surprise Lily with the romantic proposal and the sparkling rose-cut diamond designed especially by her new fiancé and jewelry legend Irene Neuwirth.

Collins described she was “very surprised as to when and where it happened, but it was kinda one of those situations where I knew the second that I met him that I wanted to be his wife one day,” adding that “It was all very much pre-planned and he did a self-timer video,” and explaining the set-up of the romantic situation she said, “he set the whole thing up without me knowing.“

The actress also announced that all her family was involved in the surprise, confessing that “everyone knew” and she was the only one that “had no idea,” as she went on to discover “when we made our FaceTime calls afterwards,” with her family confessing “we were trying not to say something for weeks!”

Lily recently appeared on the show Live with Kelly and Ryan and expressed her excitement about the engagement with the film director and writer, “I can‘t believe I get to call myself a fiancee now.”