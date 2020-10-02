Billie Eilish debuts new music video for Bond movie ‘No Time to Die

Billie Eilish is giving her fans everything they want, unveiling the long awaited video for the James Bond theme ‘No Time to Die’ following the release of the popular track that was written alongside her brother Finneas.

The Grammy Award winner has confessed “it feels crazy to be a part of this in every way,” referring to her iconic participation in the famous movie franchise, “to be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor.”

The new movie featuring the glamorous Ana de Armas as a CIA agent and Daniel Craig final portrayal as James Bond, also includes the Oscars winners Christoph Waltz and Remi Malek, and it’s expected to be released in theaters on November 20th following numerous delays related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The music video shows Billie singing in black and white visuals, with soft lighting adding to the element of drama and mystery of the movie, accompanied by footage from the film directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga.

Finneas described their participation in the project as “something we’ve been dreaming about doing our entire lives,” adding that “there is no more iconic pairing of music and cinema than the likes of Goldfinger and Live and Let Die. We feel so, so lucky to play a small role in such a legendary franchise, long live 007.”

The 18-year-old singer has been using her massive social media platform to encourage every young voter to register in the upcoming elections, explaining “there’s no excuse at this point,” also recently opening up about her mental health, love life and why she prefers to keep it private.