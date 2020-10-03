Kylie Jenner’s spooky chic décor shows she is ‘in full Halloween mode’

Kylie Jenner is ready to celebrate Halloween! The beauty mogul took social media to reveal her spooky chic décor in a series of Instagram Stories. “We are in full Halloween mode at my house,” Jenner told her fans. “Setting up all these cute little things,” referring to the figurines she placed on top of her books, and a sign that reads: “A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monster.”

The 23-year-old reality tv star also decorated her coffee table with spider candle holders. On top of her kitchen island, adorable bowls with classic Halloween treats like candy corn, pumpkin-shaped candies, and Hersey’s Kisses. Stormie’s mom filled a glass-domed dish with ghosts and spiders cookies.

©Kylie Jenner Instagram

Her stove is also decorated with Halloween-theme kitchen tea towels and a pumpkin and ghost garland. Her bar has been decorated spiders hanging down the walls.