Kylie Jenner’s spooky chic décor shows she is ‘in full Halloween mode’

Kylie Jenner is ready to celebrate Halloween! The beauty mogul took social media to reveal her spooky chic décor in a series of Instagram Stories. “We are in full Halloween mode at my house,” Jenner told her fans. “Setting up all these cute little things,” referring to the figurines she placed on top of her books, and a sign that reads: “A Witch Lives Here With Her Little Monster.”
The 23-year-old reality tv star also decorated her coffee table with spider candle holders. On top of her kitchen island, adorable bowls with classic Halloween treats like candy corn, pumpkin-shaped candies, and Hersey’s Kisses. Stormie’s mom filled a glass-domed dish with ghosts and spiders cookies.
Her stove is also decorated with Halloween-theme kitchen tea towels and a pumpkin and ghost garland. Her bar has been decorated spiders hanging down the walls.
Two mummies guard the entry door of her Holmby Hills mansion, and the garden bushes are covered in orange and green lights — just in case the neighbors haven’t noticed that is October. “We’ve got mummies,” she said. “It’s so beautiful! We’ve got the lights up.”
It’s October 1, and this is what Kylie Jenner’s house looks like 🎃 pic.twitter.com/Fdb73ROzZc— Alyssa Bailey (@alyssabailey) October 1, 2020
The Kardashian/Jenner family are big fans of Halloween, and every year they go all out with their costumes. Just in 2019, Kylie Jenner wore four different outfits. She dressed as a Playboy bunny, Madonna, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and Marilyn Monroe.
In 2014, Kylie Cosmetics founder dressed as Tiffany, the Bride of Chucky. A snow princess and a ninja in 2015, in 2016 as Christina Aguilera, and two years later she became a pregnant Angel. In 2018 she was a butterfly, Barbie, a Fanta Girl and honored her daughter by dressing like Storm.
In 2018, Jenner and her sisters, Kendall Jenner, Kim, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian dressed as Victoria’s Secret Angels. Jenner and Stormi dressed as superheroes in October 2019. The millionaire threw a pumpkin Halloween party for her daughter, family members and friends. “I literally turned my house into a pumpkin patch,” the E! star said. “This literally is all for Stormi because I have, like, 12 people coming. I’m just here waiting for my baby to wake up.”
The entry of the party was a pumpkin mouth, and guests enjoyed Rice Krispy treats, and cupcakes. The celebration also included a craft and pumpkin-decorating station, a bouncy house, and bales of hay.
Days before the bash, Jenner dressed up Stormi with a mini version of her 2019 Met Gala look. “My baby!” she captioned the pictures. Stormi also rocked a lavender wig the fluffy purple sleeves. “I can’t handle this!”