Cheech Marin and Jane Seymour recall the funniest and nerve-wracking moments while filming The War with Grandpa

Starred by Robert De Niro , Uma Thurman, Rob Riggle, Oakes Fegley, Laura Marano, Cheech Marin, Jane Seymour, and Christopher Walken, The War with Grandpa is the hilarious and heart-warming movie we needed for fall. Scheduled to be released on October 9, 2020, the family comedy film directed by Tim Hill, tells the story of middle-school student Peter and his Grandpa Ed.

After Peter’s grandma dies, Grandpa Ed realizes that the home he built and where he lived happily for years with his late wife has become a little more than he can manage independently. After an incident involving a self-checkout machine at the market and a minor fender-bender, Ed’s daughter Sally insists that her father move in with her family full-time. However, the only space available is in the musty, dusty attic. Sally decides to gives Peter’s room to Ed, and that decision sparks a series of events, including hilarious pranks.

The film is based on the 1984 Robert Kimmel Smith’s middle-grade novel with the same name. “You had to make sure, just like the book did, that both characters are very sympathetic,” says screenwriter Matt Ember. “The boy is being displaced from his room, and any child would feel the classic child’s lament of ‘That’s not fair.’ And the grandfather is a widower, so built-in, you understand these people. And that matters. Even if they’re being a little callous toward one another, you understand where both are coming from at all times.”

“Every kid can understand the dread of too much time with grandparents, let alone they are coming and taking your room,” says producer Marvin Peart. “A lot of families are dealing with consolidating their family. Someone passes or gets too old to care for themselves, or both parents are working and need a babysitter that they can’t really afford—it makes sense for the grandparents to come and live with them.”

According to Marvin and Rosa Peart, they had one actor in mind to play charming grandfather Ed: Robert De Niro. “I felt that Robert De Niro was the only person to play Ed—to the point of, if we didn’t get him, there would not be a movie,” says Marvin Peart. “Some movies you can interplay and interchange. I felt that Robert De Niro was the perfect actor for the perfect role.”

The filmmakers revealed that De Niro’s presence helped attract impressive Academy Award-winning actors and acclaimed veterans from the worlds of drama and comedy for the key supporting roles. Among them, Christopher Walken signed on to play Ed’s best buddy Jerry. Also part of Ed’s circle is Cheech Marin, who plays the skirt-chasing Danny. The other adult roles went to Jane Seymour as Ed’s grocery store clerk acquaintance- turned-girlfriend, Diane; Uma Thurman as Ed’s daughter Sally; and Rob Riggle as Ed’s son-in-law Arthur. Playing Peter’s friends is T.J McGibbon, Isaac Kragten, and JulioCesar Chavez.

“It was as much fun if not even more fun than what you see when you’re watching the movie,” said Jane Seymour on an exclusive interview for HOLA! USA. “It was a terrific script. We were surrounded by amazing talent, and some of us always wanted to work with Mr. De Niro. We all got together, and it worked perfectly. The fireworks were going off in unpredictable ways, and that’s what made it magical.”