Shia LaBeouf charged with battery and petty theft

Shia LaBeouf was just charged with two misdemeanors. According reports from TMZ, a complaint filed in Los Angeles by the People of the State of California states that the 34-year-old actor has been accused of battery and petty theft.

In these documents, it is alleged that he willfully and unlawfully used “force and violence upon” another person, as well as took and drove away with the same individual’s personal property worth less than $950; Shia reportedly took a hat off of another man’s head and walked away with it following the altercation.

The complaint, which appears to have been filed back in September, states that the alleged incident took place a few months ago, “on or about” June 12, 2020. Still, all this time later, details of what may have led to the purported events are unclear.



TMZ broke the news, citing law enforcement sources in its report that state there were no major injuries to either person involved. The filing also reveals that an arraignment hearing for the incident has been scheduled for November 19, 2020. Shia LaBeouf is yet to comment on the reports. rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

Unfortunately for the Tax Collector star, this isn’t his first time getting in trouble with the law.

Just a few years ago, in 2017, LaBeouf was arrested in Savannah, Georgia for public drunkenness, disorderly conduct and obstruction. According to Reuters, he pleaded guilty to one count of obstruction later that year. The report went on to state that he also pleaded no contest to the disorderly contest charge and not guilty to the public drunkenness charge. As for his sentencing, the actor was ordered to complete a year of probation, anger management counseling, a drug and alcohol evaluation and 100 hours of community service.

While many people would look at being arrested as something negative, Shia found a way to make that experience a positive for him. The Honey Boy star looked back at that time during his acceptance speech for Breakthrough Screenwriter at the Hollywood Film Awards in 2019.

“I want to thank the police officer who arrested me in Georgia for changing my life,” he said in part of his address. ”I want to thank my therapist and my sponsor for saving my life.”

It seems like having to confront the problems in his life and face them head-on following his 2017 arrest turned out to be a good thing for Shia. Whether or not he’s gotten off track, hopefully this latest run-in with the law can do the same for his well-being.