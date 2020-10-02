Dr. Dre wins big in divorce from estranged wife, doesn’t have to pay $6 million

As the days go by, the legal battle between Dr. Dre and his estranged wife, Nicole Young, just get messier and messier. But luckily for the former, he just won big in their ongoing divorce.

According to reports from TMZ, the judge in their divorce case just rejected Nicole‘s request for $1.5 million to pay for various expenses, including security. Not only that, the judge also ended up rejecting her request to accelerate her claim that Dre should be the one to pay $5 million for her lawyer’s fees and other costs.

On Friday morning, Nicole’s lawyers were in court telling the judge she needs the $1.5 million for security because she has been at the receiving end of several death threats. Some of the people commenting on the divorce have reportedly said things like, “If she dies, she dies,” and ”For a small fee she can disappear.” This money was also needed for other, unspecified expenses that Young didn’t want to have to rely on her estranged husband for.

While the judge rejected her claim, he did so, in part, because Dre was already paying for her security team, but Young got rid of it. She claimed the producer was too controlling and she wanted to have the option of hiring security on her own, saying he threatened to fire the security team if they didn‘t follow his orders.

The judge rejected her request, and Dre’s lawyer, Laura Wasser, told the judge Dre is still willing to pay all of Nicole’s expenses pending the divorce, including the aforementioned security team. The judge ordered that Nicole could select a private security company for her personal protection, but it can’t cost more than what Dre was already paying.

Nicole‘s lawyers also asked the judge to move up the hearing on their attorney’s fees -- specifically, they’re asking Dre to pay $5 million in lawyer’s fees and costs for Nicole. The hearing was set for January but the lawyers wanted it held this month. The judge rejected the request.

In rejecting Nicole‘s arguments, the judge went on to note that there are serious domestic violence and custody cases he has to deal with, and this case is simply not in the same universe. The judge did say, however, that if Dre is exercising some sort of control over Nicole, she could file for a restraining order and go from there.

This is just the latest development in Dr. Dre and Nicole Young’s divorce, which has constantly been in the headlines since she filed a few months back. Luckily, it looks like things are finally getting somewhere.