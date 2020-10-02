Lizzo showed off her flawless makeup-free skin

It’s safe to say, we’re big fans of Lizzo . The “Truth Hurts” singer recently took to her Instagram to partake in the Deborah Cox challenge, the latest craze that’s taken social media by storm.

For the challenge, people must make their best effort to sing Cox’s famous 1998 song, “Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here,” according to BET. Everyone from Tiffany Evans to Keke Palmer took part in the challenge and Lizzo’s version is one of the best and funniest we’ve seen so far.

The clip starts with the 32-year-old clearing her throat and placing a hand on her ear as if she’s about to start belting the song. Instead of singing the ‘90s classic song, Lizzo playfully did her own version of the challenge by adding funny lines into the song while lip singing.

Aside from giggling at Lizzo’s attempt at the social media challenge, we couldn’t help but notice the “Good as Hell,” singer’s flawless makeup-free skin. In the video Lizzo is stunning without a stitch of makeup on, wearing an animal printed off the shoulder top, and a choker necklace.

In 2019, Lizzo revealed her skincare routine with The New York Times and in the interview, she said she uses a lot of products from the cult-like skincare brand, Sunday Riley. She said she specifically uses the brand’s C.E.O. Glow Oil and Ceramic Slip Cleanser. In addition to using the right products, Lizzo said she loves going makeup-free. “I’m really into my skin looking naked,” she said. ”I’m trying to honor that my skin looks so good now and rock it.”

Lizzo proved she’s not just all fun and games when she followed up the vocal challenge with another video urging her 9.2 million fans to get out and vote to make a difference. Lizzo captioned the video post, “It’s long. But i hope you listen.”