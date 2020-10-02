First Lady Melania Trump tests positive for COVID-19 - details

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for coronavirus.

The President announced early Friday morning with a tweet. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” The president, who is 74 years old, is in a high-risk group.

Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020

The First Lady also wrote, wrote on Twitter: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.”

As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old counselor to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 as well. She had travelled with him on Air Force One for the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Ohio. It is unclear how the second presidential debate will continue seeing as how Mr. Trump has tested positive. The debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami, Florida.