First Lady Melania Trump tests positive for COVID-19 - details

The President of the United States,Donald Trump, and his wife both have the virus

President  Donald Trump  and first lady  Melania Trump  tested positive for coronavirus.

The President announced early Friday morning with a tweet. “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” The president, who is 74 years old, is in a high-risk group.

  

The First Lady also wrote, wrote on Twitter: “As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.”

  

Dr. Sean P. Conley, the president’s physician, confirmed Trump and the first lady’s positive COVID-19 tests.

  

Hope Hicks, the 31-year-old counselor to President Donald Trump, tested positive for COVID-19 as well. She had travelled with him on Air Force One for the first presidential debate on Tuesday in Ohio. It is unclear how the second presidential debate will continue seeing as how Mr. Trump has tested positive. The debate is scheduled for October 15th in Miami, Florida.

Friday morning Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden addressed Trump’s diagnosis, saying that he and his wife Dr. Jill Biden are praying for the president and first lady.

  

The President of the United States is not the first world leader who has tested positive for the coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro.


