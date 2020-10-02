Serena Williams’ daughter Olympia practices French in Paris

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian ’s daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. already has a verified Instagram profile with over 606 thousand followers. The account is run by her “mama” and “papa” and documents her adventures at the beach, doing art, or hitting the courts with mom. On Thursday they uploaded an adorably sassy photo of Ohanion holding a menu while they enjoy lunch together in Paris. Ohanion is throwing some obvious faces of discontent and they captioned the photo, “Vous n‘avez pas de ketchup???” which translates to “you don’t have ketchup???”

While everyone should understand the importance of ketchup, it was the caption in French that reminded people that Ohanian is on her way to becoming a polyglot. Ohanian is mama’s mini-mi and Williams uploaded the duo wearing matching pajamas and doing their morning skin care routine together. So naturally, she got the ability to learn several languages from mama!

Williams is fluent in English and French and also speaks Italian. She explained what her motivation was to learn French in her teens during an interview with The Fader, not surprisingly, it was related to tennis. “One of the reasons I learned French was I wanted to win the French Open, and I wanted to speak French when I won,” she explained. “The second was because in most African countries, the main language outside of their local language is French or English. So I figured: I know English, maybe I can learn French.”

