Nicki Minaj welcomes her first child with husband Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, just welcomed their first child together.

PEOPLE reports that sources close to the couple confirmed the news this week, saying Nicki and Kenneth welcomed their brand new bundle of joy on September 30 in Los Angeles, California.

The 37-year-old kept her pregnancy under wraps for a long time until announcing the news on Instagram in July, when she was already more than 6 months along. In the series of photos, the rapper posed with her baby bump while dressed in multiple different looks, including some that called back to an earlier era of Nicki’s signature style.

In two of the photos, a then-pregnant Nicki rocked a curly, bright-yellow hairdo, an intricately decorated bikini, and some seriously sparkly platform stilettos. Another showed her in a ruffled bottom, white knee-high stockings and a blue done-up hairstyle, complete with a bright-green bow.

She simply captioned the first picture, “#Preggers” before writing a longer caption in another post, saying, “Love. Marriage. Baby carriage. Overflowing with excitement & gratitude. Thank you all for the well wishes.”

The final maternity picture is the real showstopper, taken by famous photographer David LaChapelle. In the flick, Nicki looks heavenly as she wears some baby blue draped fabric over her entire body, leaving her bump uncovered and a bedazzled headpiece laying over her hair. She stands in front of a colorful, tie due background while standing in the middle of what looks to be a forest.