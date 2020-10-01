Mel C reveals Adele inspired her to create new music after emotional encounter

Mel C was inspired by Adele after an emotional encounter backstage, making the legendary artist and former member of the Spice Girls feel encouraged to create her new solo album.

The 46-year-old singer is releasing her eight self-titled record on Friday and she confessed she is one of the biggest fans of the Grammy Award winner, describing her meeting with the artist she said, “Getting to meet someone like Adele, who is obviously a very different artist... to have those people that were inspired by the Spice Girls now inspiring me. It’s really beautiful.”

©GettyImages The Spice Girls celebrate their single Viva Forever.

Adele seems to have caused a full circle moment for Mel C, serving as the turning point for the creative process of the new album, “that’s how the ‘Girl Power’ message was born,” the singer explains, “We wanted to do this for the girls. So we went out, we did it, we opened doors.”

Melanie C also took a moment to praise the creativity of Charli XCX, “I love Charli because she’s so in her own lane,” speaking about her authenticity, “she’s really brave and she just goes out there, she does her thing, completely unapologetically.”

The former Sporty Spice has recently opened up about her struggles during her professional career, sharing details about her depression and eating disorder as she was constantly in the public eye, ″I didn’t realize I had depression and never imagined that I would have depression,” adding that “There‘s nothing that can prepare you for fame.”