Paris Hilton wants to shut down the institution that caused her emotional trauma

Paris Hilton is making an effort to close down the facility in Utah in which she was mentally and physically abused, after revealing her traumatic experience in the Youtube documentary This Is Paris, the celebrity and entrepreneur is now on a mission to help everyone who might be in the position she was in during her teenage years.

The emotional documentary follows Paris as she describes how she tried to escape from the institution named Provo Canyon School, and includes interviews of other victims who suffered the aggressions of the employees, even revealing they still have “nightmares” about the place.

The heiress attended the school in the 1990s as a way for her parents to keep her away from the New York clubbing scene, following multiple scandals and misbehavior when she was just a 17-year-old teenager.

Hilton describes it as, “There’s no getting out of there. You’re sitting on a chair and staring at a wall all day long, getting yelled at or getting hit,” adding that she’s grateful to “use my voice and platform to shine a spotlight on the troubled teen industry.”

The 39-year-old socialite has used her platform to demand the school to be shut down, starting an online petition that already has more than 45.000 signatures, and revealing about her efforts to help the victims, “I am working with survivors and advocacy organizations to educate communities, support survivors, and work to enact federal reform.”