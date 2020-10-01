Cardi B files “WAP” trademark for a new merch line that includes alcohol

Following the insane success of her track with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” Cardi B is looking to capitalize on the acronym even further by filing a trademark.

The Bronx-born rapper has reportedly filed to trademark ‘WAP’ for her next range of merchandise, and her sights are apparently set on releasing ‘WAP’-titled alcoholic and soft drinks.

According to reports from TMZ, the artist--born Belcalis Almánzar--wants to put ‘WAP’ on a plethora of different items of clothing, headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses and jewelery. Trademarks of the term have also reportedly been applied for by Cardi for use in marketing spirits, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water and more.

The merchandise in question could join the range of waterproof ‘WAP’ merchandise that is already available to purchase on Cardi B’s WapStore.

The water-themed merch included umbrellas, raincoats and spandex bras, along with a biker shorts set, a sweater, cropped t-shirts and more, all playing off of the W, or wet, in WAP.

While the rapper filing for these new trademarks could mean that there will be some new ‘WAP’ items for sale in the future, it could also just be Cardi’s way of making sure that nobody else makes merchandise and profits off of the phrase she made famous. Other celebrities--like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West--are known for constantly filing trademarks for merchandise and businesses they never end up launching.