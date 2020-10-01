Cardi B files “WAP” trademark for a new merch line that includes alcohol

Following the insane success of her track with Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP,” Cardi B is looking to capitalize on the acronym even further by filing a trademark.
The Bronx-born rapper has reportedly filed to trademark ‘WAP’ for her next range of merchandise, and her sights are apparently set on releasing ‘WAP’-titled alcoholic and soft drinks.
According to reports from TMZ, the artist--born Belcalis Almánzar--wants to put ‘WAP’ on a plethora of different items of clothing, headwear, footwear, athletic bags, purses and jewelery. Trademarks of the term have also reportedly been applied for by Cardi for use in marketing spirits, beer, sports drinks, soft drinks, fruit juices, mineral water and more.
The merchandise in question could join the range of waterproof ‘WAP’ merchandise that is already available to purchase on Cardi B’s WapStore.
The water-themed merch included umbrellas, raincoats and spandex bras, along with a biker shorts set, a sweater, cropped t-shirts and more, all playing off of the W, or wet, in WAP.
While the rapper filing for these new trademarks could mean that there will be some new ‘WAP’ items for sale in the future, it could also just be Cardi’s way of making sure that nobody else makes merchandise and profits off of the phrase she made famous. Other celebrities--like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West--are known for constantly filing trademarks for merchandise and businesses they never end up launching.
Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion came together to release “WAP” back in August, and in the months since, the collaboration has been a huge hit for both artists, reaching number one in both the UK and US.
At the same time they first dropped the song, Cardi and Megan also released the music video, which still has people talking to this day. The visual features cameos from Kylie Jenner, Rubi Rose, Rosalía, Normani, Mulatto, and Sukihana and currently has more than 228 million views.
After releasing the song in August, Cardi B’s personal life is what ended up dominating the headlines after she filed for divorce from her husband of 3 years, Offset . Since the news went public, Belcalis has insisted that she’s not upset about the split, wanting to end things with the fellow rapper before she got cheated on again.
News that Cardi is filing for ‘WAP’ trademarks and making other business-savvy moves proves that she’s trying to focus on her career above all right now. Fans can only hope that means she has another album on the way sometime soon.