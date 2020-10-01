Demi Lovato breaks the silence about her breakup in new emotional song

Demi Lovato seems to be trying to find closure amid the controversial breakup with Max Ehrich, surprising her fans with a new song and letting her music speak for her, as she announced on Twitter on Tuesday night, “Music is always there for me… song in the am.”

The new track titled Still Have Me, follows the talked about split, with Max oversharing details of their relationship on social media, claiming he wasn’t informed about the breakup and discovered the ending of the relationship through tabloids, and Demi reportedly feeling “embarrassed,” about his behavior.

According to sources close to the singer, the new song had been in the works for some time now, however Demi was forced to change some of the lyrics and was able to share her feelings and emotions with her fans.

The ballad features her powerful voice as she sings the lyrics that might be hinting at the final chapter of the celebrity relationship, “there’s no reason to speak badly, we just reached our end,” with part of the track hinting at reports of the singer feeling “shocked” after finding out Ehrich’s intentions weren’t genuine, “I never thought twice, ‘cause you were my number one, I put you first ‘cause you were my only thought.”

The 29-year-old actor asked fans of the singer to stop “bullying” him and his family, posting on his personal Instagram account after alleged text messages were being sent to his mother. Max asked people to “stop harassing” and “leave us alone,” in reference to his family.