Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa were spotted in New York City working on a secret project together

It seems that two pop princesses are joining forces to work on an upcoming project. Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa were spotted in New York City on Wednesday working on a secret project together. It’s unknown what Cyrus and Lipa are working on but it seems like it’ll be full of glam and glitter.

The Grammy-nominated singer was spotted in an ‘80s inspired head-turning outfit which consisted of a big faux tiger print ombre fur coat by Versace, fishnet tights, and patent leather platform heels.

©GrosbyGroup

Cyrus topped off her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a red lip, and her blonde mullet was styled in a wet look. The 27-year-old was seen surrounded by an entourage of people all wearing masks except Cyrus herself.

Lipa was only seen when she snuck out of her trailer for a smoke break wearing a white robe and black heels. The Grammy-award winning singer had on a full face of makeup and long hair extensions.