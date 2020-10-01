Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa were spotted in New York City working on a secret project together

It seems that two pop princesses are joining forces to work on an upcoming project. Miley Cyrus and Dua Lipa were spotted in New York City on Wednesday working on a secret project together. It’s unknown what Cyrus and Lipa are working on but it seems like it’ll be full of glam and glitter.
The Grammy-nominated singer was spotted in an ‘80s inspired head-turning outfit which consisted of a big faux tiger print ombre fur coat by Versace, fishnet tights, and patent leather platform heels.
Cyrus topped off her look with a pair of black sunglasses, a red lip, and her blonde mullet was styled in a wet look. The 27-year-old was seen surrounded by an entourage of people all wearing masks except Cyrus herself.
Lipa was only seen when she snuck out of her trailer for a smoke break wearing a white robe and black heels. The Grammy-award winning singer had on a full face of makeup and long hair extensions.
This summer Cyrus has been teasing the release of a new album with photos all over her Instagram and with the release of her single, “Midnight Sky.” In early August, the 27-year-old posted to Instagram a photo of her and Lipa captioned, “Dua has heard what you haven’t.... 🌑” making us think that she is working on new music with the “Don’t Start Now” singer.
We can only hope for some new music from both of these pop stars!
Meanwhile, Cyrus was recently spotted leaving a hair salon in Los Angeles showing off her blonde mullet that was touched up by a professional. Prior to this recent haircut, Cyrus allowed her mom Tish to cut her hair with the help of celebrity hairstylist, Sally Hershberger over a FaceTime chat, according to British Vogue. The end result was a hairstyle that had choppy ends and a wavy texture.
Lipa has been keeping a pretty low profile these past several months during the ongoing quarantine. Her boyfriend, Anwar Hadid’s sister, Gigi Hadid just gave birth to a baby and Lipa celebrated a birthday last month.