Kim Kardashian, Channing Tatum, and Paris Hilton send their love to Chrissy Teigen and John Legend after pregnancy loss

Chrissy Teigen has always been very honest and candid about her pregnancy issues. While pregnant with her and her husband, John Legend’ s third baby, Teigen continued to keep her followers in the loop about her health during the pregnancy.

Just last week the model took to Instagram to share with her 31.8 million followers that she was hospitalized due to excessive bleeding. Unfortunately on Wednesday, the cookbook author and Legend received some of the most devastating news an expecting couple could get.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared on Instagram a sad update about her pregnancy with a series of black and white photos of her and Legend in the hospital room. She wrote, “We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.”

The caption continued, “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever...”

Teigen and Legend received an outpouring of kind words and support from famous friends such as Kim Kardashian, Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber, Channing Tatum, Paris Hilton, and more.

Kardashian commented on Teigen’s post saying, “We’re always here for you and love you guys so much.”

Bieber wrote, “I’m so so sorry. Thinking of you and John, praying for you guys and sending you so much love during this time. ❤️”

Hilton sent her support saying, “💔😢 My heart breaks for you and John. I am so sorry for your loss. Sending you and your family so much love. Love you beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Union commented, “We love you guys so much and we will be here for whatever yall need. Always.”

Tatum sent his love, “Sending so much love to you right now.”

In addition to the support from the couple’s famous friends, we’re also sending all of our love and support to Teigen and Legend during this sad time.