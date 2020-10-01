Jennifer Lopez’s first collaboration with Coach revealed: Shop her bag now!

Jennifer Lopez ’s love might not cost a thing, but the first bag she designed for Coach is available to purchase! The design house introduced the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton bag on Thursday. The versatile purse marks the star’s first-ever design collaboration with Coach. Crafted in refined calf leather and genuine snakeskin, the colorblock shoulder bag retails for $495 and features a special embossed hangtag and storypatch with the superstar’s signature.

“Designing my first bag with Coach was a great experience,” Jennifer said in a statement. “I really wanted the Coach x Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like me. The colorblock leather and polished hardware details are really my style. It’s a bag that makes me look pulled together and ready for anything, and I can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

The special-edition bag was designed with Creative Director Stuart Vevers and inspired by the values of authenticity and inclusivity that Coach and Jennifer share. “It was really fun to create something unique and special with Jennifer,” Stuart said. “She brings her passion and style to everything she does and her approach to this design felt personal and authentic.”

J.Lo was drawn to the Hutton bag because of its silhouette. “Any compact bag that I can kind of sling over my shoulder and leave my hands free gets a love at first sight for me,” she confessed. “I really wanted the Jennifer Lopez Hutton to feel like, well me. Like Jennifer Lopez.” The Hustlers star’s chic design is described as “a bag that can keep up with her (and you).”

Jennifer was named as the face of Coach last November. For Coach’s recent “Coach Family” campaign,﻿ the Maid in Manhattan actress was joined by her mother Guadalupe “Lupe” Lopez and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max. In a statement Jennifer said, “Coach has given me an opportunity to reflect on three generations of love and appreciate the blessings that I have.”