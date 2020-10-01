Jennifer Lopez to receive major honor as a Latinx icon at the E! People’s Choice Awards

Jennifer Lopez continues her path to an unforgettable year. The singing, dancing and acting superstar will receive the People’s Icon Award at the 2020 E! People’s Choice Awards.

The award will honor Lopez for her contributions to music, film, television, and fashion. J.Lo has done pretty everything this 2020 and, despite the lockdown, the star is unstoppable.

The diva just released a brand new double video for “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely” with Maluma. She was nominated for a Golden Globe for her acclaimed performance in Hustlers. In addition, the 2020 Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show starring J.Lo and Shakira, won an Emmy.

“Jennifer Lopez has an unmatched global appeal and for more than two decades, has given us some of the most iconic, unforgettable performances of all time,” Jen Neal, General Manager of E! News, Live Events & Lifestyle Digital, said in a statement today. “For paving the way for artists around the world and single-handedly increasing Latinx representation in music, film, television, and fashion, we’re honoring Jennifer Lopez with The People’s Icon of 2020.”

Lopez’s big PCAs honor comes ahead of her upcoming new film ‘Marry Me’, which co-stars Maluma and Owen Wilson. The film hits theaters on Valentine’s Day 2021.



Congrats J.Lo! The E! People’s Choice Awards will be held on November 15.