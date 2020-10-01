Watch Gwen Stefani and fellow coaches of ‘The Voice’ collaborate on Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’

The coaches of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ got together to record a beautiful rendition of Bob Marley’s “One Love.” The judges’ stunning harmonies with Blake Shelton ’s guitar and John Legend ’s piano spread positivity and joy.

The video starts with Legend walking down the sidewalk when he stumbles upon a piano that says “play me.” Legend starts the melody before Kelly Clarkson pops out of a window followed by Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The video ended with on-screen text that says “Together Again” in references to the four judges being on the same season again. The promotional video announced their return for season 19 of ‘The Voice’.

Clarkson and Shelton used their captions to continue their long-standing friendly rivalry. Clarkson wrote, “There‘s lots of ❤️ on #TheVoice this season! Except for @blakeshelton... he gets none 🤣😜 .” Shelton wrote, “I hope y’all enjoy this! But don’t let all the love fool you. I have a crown to defend!” Stefani joked in his comments, “your going down shelton gx”