Watch Gwen Stefani and fellow coaches of ‘The Voice’ collaborate on Bob Marley’s ‘One Love’

The coaches of NBC’s ‘The Voice’ got together to record a beautiful rendition of Bob Marley’s “One Love.” The judges’ stunning harmonies with Blake Shelton ’s guitar and John Legend ’s piano spread positivity and joy.
The video starts with Legend walking down the sidewalk when he stumbles upon a piano that says “play me.” Legend starts the melody before Kelly Clarkson pops out of a window followed by Shelton and Gwen Stefani. The video ended with on-screen text that says “Together Again” in references to the four judges being on the same season again. The promotional video announced their return for season 19 of ‘The Voice’.
Clarkson and Shelton used their captions to continue their long-standing friendly rivalry. Clarkson wrote, “There‘s lots of ❤️ on #TheVoice this season! Except for @blakeshelton... he gets none 🤣😜 .” Shelton wrote, “I hope y’all enjoy this! But don’t let all the love fool you. I have a crown to defend!” Stefani joked in his comments, “your going down shelton gx”
Legend shared the show‘s promotional image 2 days ago with the same “Together Again” text. Nick Jonas was the fourth judge for the 18th season and temporarily took Stefani’s place. Jonas fans freaked out in June when they found out he would not be returning. Fans were noticeably upset in the comments. One wrote, “Wtf where’s nick Jonas” and another wrote, “I watched every season unless Gwen is on it. Unfortunately, I’m not a fan of her and the dynamic with her as a Judge. She lacks talent…” Parade reported that Stefani had already been booked back into the seat and it was never intended for Jonas to be there for more than one season because his schedule is way too busy. But Stefani has plenty of fans on her side that are excited to see “the queen” back in her chair.
The queen returns this fall. Can’t wait to see all of your amazing looks @gwenstefani 😍👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/6mHtY6BGPi— Gwen Freak ✨ (@gwenfreakgx) June 16, 2020
Of course filming in the middle of a pandemic makes things a little different. According to Parade the Blind Auditions were filmed at Universal Studios Hollywood in early August following COVID-19 protocols. While the judges and the artists were there, there was no live audience. The artists also initially had to audition virtually for producers before being invited to Los Angeles.
Season 19 of The Voice premieres on Monday, Oct. 19 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.