Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their second wedding day

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated the anniversary of their second wedding on Wednesday. They both shared black and white photos from their wedding day with sweet messages to each other in the captions.

Justin had a hear felt message and wrote, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.” Hailey commented on his post, “My person. 😍”

Hailey kept it short and sweet and captioned her post, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊”