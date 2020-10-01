Justin and Hailey Bieber celebrate their second wedding day

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber celebrated the anniversary of their second wedding on Wednesday. They both shared black and white photos from their wedding day with sweet messages to each other in the captions.
Justin had a hear felt message and wrote, “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man! I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be! My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams! I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl.” Hailey commented on his post, “My person. 😍”
Hailey kept it short and sweet and captioned her post, “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊”
While most couples usually only have 1 wedding anniversary, the Biebers were married a year before they had their ceremony and reception. The couple was photographed entering a marriage license courthouse in New York on September 13, 2018 before Bieber confirmed the private ceremony on social media. On November 15th he captioned a photo of them walking hand-in-hand on Instagram, “My wife is awesome.” Shortly after Hailey changed her social domains from Hailey Baldwin to @haileybieber.
According to Page Six, after they got married the couple started planning a religious ceremony and a small, familial party for 2019. They sent save-the-date cards for February 28 but decided to postpone it. According to TMZ some of Bieber’s family could not make the February 28 date. By March there were rumors that Bieber’s depression had taken a toll on the marriage. Baldwin silenced the rumors on her Instagram stories at wrote, “Don’t believe what ya read on the internet folks,” with a laughing emoji and a fake news gif. Bieber announced he was taking a break from music to focus on his health shortly after.
A source told People in May that the couple would still have a wedding but they were focusing on his mental health first. On September 3, Bieber opened up about his personal challenges he was facing in an open letter on Instagram. “I started doing pretty heavy drugs at 19 and abused all my relationships.... I became resentful, disrespectful to women, and angry. I became distant to everyone who loved me.... By 20, I made every bad decision you could have thought of and went from one of the most loved and adored people in the world to the most ridiculed, judged, and hated person in the world.”
Fans knew their wedding date was coming up in late September. On the 25th pictures of Baldwin’s bachelorette party in West Hollywood hit social media. The next day Bieber joked on Instagram with ugly suits and asked fans, “Help me choose a tux for my wedding. It’s between these three.” Then the couple‘s second wedding plans came to light. It would be on September 30 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff- a 20,000-acre luxury waterfront resort in South Carolina. Bieber was the first person to share a photo of the nuptials before the rest of the A list of celebrities in attendance. Since their second wedding the couple has been all smiles together and have used their platforms to advocate for social justice and peace.