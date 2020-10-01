Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel confirm the birth of their second child in July

Confirmed! Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel are now a family of four! A friend of the singer has announced his new paternity: ‘He’s a beautiful baby’.

If we were surprised with the new maternity of Amanda Seyfried (include link to article if published), Hollywood couples have hit again. Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel have been parents for the second time, last July. Then rumors arose, but there was no confirmation from the protagonists.

It had to be the singer Lance Bass, former partner of Timberlake in the pop band ‘N Sync, the one in charge of unveiling the good news. In an interview with Katie Krause during The Daily Popcast, he spoke of his friends‘ child and assured: “The baby is beautiful, of course, it belongs to Justin and Jessica.”

©GettyImages

Faced with such a surprising revelation, the presenter wanted to go into detail and know if it was a boy or a girl or the baby‘s name, but the singer did not want to go further. “That’s a good question … but Justin would kill me!” Only the closest family and a small group of friends had knowledge of Jessica’s pregnancy, which was carried in complete secrecy, as revealed by the Daily Mail newspaper this summer. The couple enjoy their new fatherhood and happy complete family with their other son, Silas, who is 5 years old, who will become the best playmate for his baby brother/sister.