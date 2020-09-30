Camila Cabello shuts down rumors she split from Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello put rumors to bed today of a possible split between her and Shawn Mendes. ﻿ Mendes teased fans with his new album and single “Wonder” with an “intro” trailer that he dropped Wednesday. In the trailer, there are two swallows like the ones tattooed on his hand perched on a window sill of his home before they go on an adventure to Wonderland. The video ends with two dates, Oct. 2 and Dec. 4, which many have interpreted as an Oct. 2 single release date and a Dec. 4 album release date. Cabello posted a clip of the trailer on her Instagram and gushed over her boo’s talent and art.

Cabello captioned the clip, “the world could use some magic, beauty, and Wonder always, but especially right now @shawnmendes what a gorgeous gift to the world. He’s crafted this album with every last bit of his soul, his spirit, and his essence with the purest of intentions. My love, I’m so proud of the person you are and I’m so excited for people to see and hear your heart. ❤️” Mendes commented, “🥺❤️” and it is the most liked comment on the post. One fan commented “Queen of supporting her man.”



Media outlets started to report that the couple took a break in August but the couples loyal fans refused to believe it. In Touch reported that the couple had decided to “take a break.” According to an inside source, the couple “are both working on new albums” and “need a little space to grow individually.” Despite their busy careers, they’ve spent much of the past year together. They were in love and were best friends — they still are,” the source continued. “The past year was a whirlwind for them and they supported each other so much. Nothing really went bad between them, they just realized they need some time apart.” Fans refused to believe the story was true and started finding their own evidence to refute the story. At the time Cabello had just posted a photo of her playing guitar while wearing a sweater that they were convinced was Mendes because he was photographed in the same one.

