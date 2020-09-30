Ryan Dorsey breaks silence on living with ex Naya Rivera’s sister Nickayla

Naya Rivera ’s ex Ryan Dorsey has broken his silence amid reports that he is living with the late Glee star’s sister Nickayla Rivera . The dad of one addressed the report in an emotional Instagram video Tuesday, which he captioned, “Its not always black and white.” “I can’t believe this is real life and that I’m about to even address any of this nonsense,” he began. “It’s truly sad that this is the world that we live in, where people were raised to think it’s okay to just spew hatred in general, especially when you make statements about a family who are dealing with a tragedy that I hope is so unimaginable that you or anyone that is close to you never has to go through.”

©FilmMagic Ryan revealed that his son Josey asked for Naya’s sister to live with them

Ryan went on to explain that it was his five-year-old son Josey’s idea for his mother’s younger sister to live with them following Naya’s tragic death. “He asked me if TiTi can live with us. ‘I want TiTi to live with us, forever.’ Because she’s now the closest thing that he has to a mom,” Ryan revealed. “Because you’re going to need all the help you can get as a single parent, trying to build your career and navigate this disaster with your child. You deal with it every hour of every day for 80 plus days now.”

Naya, whose divorce from Ryan was finalized in 2018, accidentally drowned in July after renting a boat with her son. Ryan stressed that what his son needs right now is his family. Even though it’s a “temporary situation,” the 37-year-old actor admitted that he couldn’t “deny” Josey’s request for Nickayla to live with them after everything he’s gone through. Ryan also slammed “absurd” reports about him and Naya’s sister being in a relationship. “Sh-t man, I wish I was worried about a relationship right now. Not thinking about this and living with this every day,” he said. “I wasn’t even going to speak on any of this, but I feel like my head is full with so many things right now that the last thing I want running through my head is this bullsh-t.”