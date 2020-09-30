Jim Parsons reveals COVID-19 deadly symptoms after recovery

Jim Parsons has shared his experience with COVID-19 after battling the deadly symptoms in the middle of March. The star of Big Bang Theory described the hardships of the virus on Monday as he made a virtual appearance on ‘The Tonight Show.’

The 47-year-old actor confessed that his husband Todd Spiewak was also in contact with the coronavirus and revealed “It defied the descriptions for me,“ adding that they didn’t know they had it and “didn‘t know what it was.”

The couple battled the virus and initially “thought we had colds,” however they finally realized it was something else when they lost their “sense of smell and taste.″ The actor is the latest celebrity to open up about his COVID-19 diagnosis, sharing that he has fully recovered after isolating at home with his husband.

When asked about his famous character Sheldon who is known for being a germaphobe, he said “He was built for this. I mean, this is the moment he was waiting for.”

Parsons went on to describe the symptoms and joked about the fact that he couldn’t taste anything, adding that “It‘s the definition of wasted calories,“ however, “when you’re in quarantine and there’s really nothing to do but eat, oh my God, that was brutal.”

The acclaimed actor continues to extend his successful acting career after the release of Ryan Murphy’s Netflix show Hollywood where he plays Henry Willson, and his appearance on the film The Boys in The Band starring Matt Bomer and Zachary Quinto.