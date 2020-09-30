Shannen Doherty is not ready to say goodbye amid cancer diagnosis

Shannen Doherty has been open about her stage 4 breast cancer with her fans, documenting her daily life on social media, and announcing the news of the diagnosis in February, just three years after overcoming the disease.

The 49-year-old star of 90210 says she remains positive, admitting that at first she was “petrified” about the surprising news, but she is sure she will live “another 10 or 15 years,” adding that she started “taking stock of my life and the things I‘d done, and the things I hadn’t done. How I was with people. At the end of that, what I came out with was, I have good karma.”

The actress shared some of her favorite moments this summer with her close friend Sarah Michelle Gellar, and her recent photoshoot for Elle Magazine, to which Selma Blair also commented “Really solid. Stunning”

Shannen reveals she feels good physically and recently started reflecting about her life, “do I have good karma? Do I have bad karma? Why would I have bad karma?,” and describing her actions she confessed, “It may not seem like it, but I‘ve been a really good human being.“

The former member of Charmed is confident in beating the disease a second time and has decided to delay her farewells, “There are things I need to say to my mom. I want my husband to know what he‘s meant to me,“ also sharing that “It’s hard to wrap up your affairs when you feel like you’re going to live another 10 or 15 years.”