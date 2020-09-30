Demi Lovato’s ex-fiance reveals bullying accusations

Demi Lovato seems to be getting more involved in the controversy following the breakup with now ex-fiance Max Ehrich, as the actor is currently accusing her for not defending him from her fans, asking for people to “stop harassing” him and his mother with text messages.

Ehrich has been posting nonstop about their relationship on his personal Instagram account, seemingly to be “in denial” about the split, however the most recent claim comes after alleged texts from Demi’s fans attacking the actor’s family.

Max took to social media to ask Demi to acknowledge the situation, “If you‘re going to preach about anti-bullying. Why would you allow someone you love(d) to be bullied by your fans? For what….? Telling the truth?.“

©GettyImages Demi Lovato attends the 2019 Teen Vogue Summit.

The 28-year-old singer who got engaged in Malibu on July 22 has said to be “completely embarrassed” after Ehrich’s behavior, and reports from a close source to the pop-star have also assured that “It was very hurtful to Demi when she realized that Max‘s intentions weren’t genuine.”

Demi also defended the actor when previous tweets from his Twitter account involving Selena Gomez surfaced earlier this month, however the couple announced the breakup just days after, with Ehrich confessing he didn’t find out about it from the singer but instead, from tabloids and social media.

While Max is still asking for everyone to “Leave us alone,” in reference to his family, Lovato reportedly felt that the 29-year-old actor was ″trying to further his career by using her name behind her back.″