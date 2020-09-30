Quino, the creator of Mafalda, dies at 88

The renowned Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, known universally as Quino, died this Wednesday at the age of 88, as confirmed by his editor, Daniel Divinsky, on his Twitter account.
“Quino died. All the good people in the country and in the world will mourn him,” Divinsky wrote.
Quino was the creator of the famous comic strip Mafalda and was one of the most internationally recognized graphic humorists. The cartoon is about the adventures of a six-year-old girl, Mafalda, and is immensely popular in the Spanish-speaking world.
The first cartoon of Mafalda, (an intelligent, ironic, world peace concerned, justice and human rights driven, and endlessly questioning girl) was published in 1964.
The adventures of Mafalda, the black-haired girl who hates soup and is always contradicting the adult world, were published for the first time on September 29, 1964. Although the author made the decision not to draw more comic strips in 1973, Mafalda‘s stories are still valid today and her books continue to be reprinted.
Apart from numerous international prizes for graphic humor, he was awarded Spain’s prestigious Prince of Asturias award for Communication and Humanities in 2014.
Rest in Peace, Maestro.