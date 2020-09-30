Quino, the creator of Mafalda, dies at 88

The renowned Argentine cartoonist Joaquín Salvador Lavado, known universally as Quino, died this Wednesday at the age of 88, as confirmed by his editor, Daniel Divinsky, on his Twitter account.

“Quino died. All the good people in the country and in the world will mourn him,” Divinsky wrote.

Se murió Quino. Toda la gente buena en el país y en el mundo, lo llorará. — Daniel Divinsky (@DanielDivi1) September 30, 2020

Quino was the creator of the famous comic strip Mafalda and was one of the most internationally recognized graphic humorists. The cartoon is about the adventures of a six-year-old girl, Mafalda, and is immensely popular in the Spanish-speaking world.

The first cartoon of Mafalda, (an intelligent, ironic, world peace concerned, justice and human rights driven, and endlessly questioning girl) was published in 1964.