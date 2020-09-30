Kylie Jenner’s bikini pic urging fans to vote boosts registration 1500%

Kylie Jenner is making sure her fanbase gets educated while they scroll their social media apps looking at sexy photos.

On Monday, the youngest sister of the Kardashian/Jenner clan posted one of her signature steamy IG pics, wearing a colorfully floral barely-there bikini. While this is something her nearly 200 million followers are used to seeing from Kylie every single day, her caption is what really got people talking.

“But are you registered to vote?” the star asked underneath the flick. “Click the link in my bio.. let’s make a plan to vote together.”

According to reports from TMZ, this tactic wasn’t just unique--it actually worked! The publication says that Jenner ended up turning her thirst trap into nearly 50,000 potential new registered voters.

Kylie’s bikini pics are reportedly drawing huge traffic for Vote.org, which saw a whopping 1500% boost from traffic driven via Instagram. Not only that, Vote.org got over an 80% increase in total users of its voter registration and verification tool from the prior day. That all translates to more than 48,000 users going to the site through Kylie‘s IG post.

By contrast, only 2,900 users came to the registration verification tool via Instagram on Sunday out of 174,000 total users--So, it’s not just a coincidence that a lot more people wanted to register the day Kylie Jenner urged them to in her caption.

As pointed out by the publication, only around 138 million Americans out of 328 million voted in the 2016 election. This time around, more than 1 million people have already cast ballots for this year‘s election--which is the highest rate of early voting in United States history. To make things even more clear, around this time 4 years ago, less than 10,000 people had voted.

While Kylie revealed her support for Hillary Clinton back in 2016, she‘s yet to officially endorse a Presidential candidate this time around. Still, her message to fans was received loud and clear, which could mean even bigger numbers in this year’s election than the increase we’ve already seen.



Kylie isn’t the only one in her family using her massive platform for good. Her sister, Kendall Jenner, has been promoting the importance of voting to her 139 million Instagram followers this month, hosting an IG Live conversation with former Barack Obama speech writer and Vote Save America co-founder Jon Favreau.