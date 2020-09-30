Heidi Klum enjoys a bubble bath and some red wine gifted to her from BFF, Sofia Vergara

Celebs are proving more and more how they’re just like us. Sometimes after a long day, even celebs just want to unwind with some wine and maybe even a bubble bath. That’s exactly what Heidi Klum did on Tuesday night.
The 47-year-old former model shared an Instagram photo of her in her bathtub in a candlelit setting holding a glass of red wine that seemed to be gifted to Klum from her friend, Sofia Vergara . Klum captioned the photo, Thank you @sofiavergara for this beautiful bottle of red wine 😘 It sure came in handy last night ❤️ Sorry no bubbles left in the tub😁”
The famous friends are both judges together on the competition show, “America’s Got Talent,” and they just wrapped filming on the show last week. Klum shared several Instagram photos celebrating the finale. In one post, the former model is seeing dancing around with confetti on the show’s stage. She captioned the adorable clip, “Best job in the world ❤️❤️❤️ I will miss seeing my @agt family every week! #AGTFinale 🎶: @tokiohotel.”
Although she might be sad the show has come to an end, it seems that Klum is celebrating her newfound downtime with some relaxation. Over the weekend Klum seemed to be having a lazy Sunday hanging out in a barely-there outfit.
The 47-year-old posted a photo to Instagram of her wearing nothing but a bright yellow Moschino puffer jacket, thigh-high boots by Monika Chiang, and a trucker hat with her husband Tom Kaulitz’s last name printed on it. The sexy photo was captioned, “Dreaming of Winter ❄️💛❄️💛❄️💛❄️💛 @moschino ❤️.” In the photo, Klum styled the bright coat to only cover what seemed to be, her nude body.
Klum seems to be craving some cold weather as she was seen in another winter inspired outfit earlier that same weekend. The “America’s Got Talent” judge shared another sexy photo of herself wearing a brown shearling coat paired with a black bodysuit and sky-high boots. In the photo, Klum is looking over her shoulder drinking out of a mug. She captioned the photo with several hashtags, “#tgif #needcoffee☕️ #almostweekend.”