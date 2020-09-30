Heidi Klum enjoys a bubble bath and some red wine gifted to her from BFF, Sofia Vergara

Celebs are proving more and more how they’re just like us. Sometimes after a long day, even celebs just want to unwind with some wine and maybe even a bubble bath. That’s exactly what Heidi Klum did on Tuesday night.

The 47-year-old former model shared an Instagram photo of her in her bathtub in a candlelit setting holding a glass of red wine that seemed to be gifted to Klum from her friend, Sofia Vergara . Klum captioned the photo, Thank you @sofiavergara for this beautiful bottle of red wine 😘 It sure came in handy last night ❤️ Sorry no bubbles left in the tub😁”

The famous friends are both judges together on the competition show, “America’s Got Talent,” and they just wrapped filming on the show last week. Klum shared several Instagram photos celebrating the finale. In one post, the former model is seeing dancing around with confetti on the show’s stage. She captioned the adorable clip, “Best job in the world ❤️❤️❤️ I will miss seeing my @agt family every week! #AGTFinale 🎶: @tokiohotel.”