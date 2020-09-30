First Lady Melania Trump stars in selfie with stepdaughters Ivanka and Tiffany

Say cheese! First Lady Melania Trump posed for a rare selfie with her stepdaughters, Ivanka, 38, and Tiffany Trump, 26, on Tuesday ahead of the first presidential debate in Cleveland. President Donald Trump’s wife, 50, and daughters were joined by Lara Trump, Eric Trump’s wife, for the behind-the-scenes snapshot. Ivanka was pictured throwing up a peace sign alongside her family members, who all sported face masks. The first lady and Tiffany opted for solid color facial coverings, while Ivanka and Lara wore printed masks. “Let’s go!! 🇺🇸,” Ivanka wrote alongside the picture. Lara also took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself with her in-laws, including Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle. The mom of two simply captioned the post, “💯.”
Ivanka has spoken warmly about her stepmother in the past. In her book Women Who Work, the first daughter wrote, “Melania, you are an unbelievable mother with a heart of gold. You give generously of your time and attention and I appreciate your support and friendship.”
Melania looked business chic at the debate on Sept. 29 wearing a $3,340 Dolce & Gabbana pinstripe suit and Christian Louboutin pumps. Like her stepmother, Ivanka also opted for trousers donning a cream pair with a matching belted blazer from Gabriela Hearst. While the first lady was seen wearing her mask in her seat, she removed the covering before joining her husband on stage following Tuesday’s heated debate, which was attended by the president’s oldest children. Noticeably missing was the first couple’s 14-year-old son Barron Trump.
The president’s youngest child made a rare public appearance last month at the Republican National Convention. In his acceptance speech, the dad of five praised his family saying, “Here tonight are the people who have made my journey possible, and filled my life with so much joy.” He added, “To all of my children and grandchildren. I love you more than words can express.”
During the convention, the first lady also delivered a personal speech mentioning her son Barron. “This modern world is moving so fast, and our children face challenges that seem to change every few months. Just like me, I know many of you watch how mean and manipulative social media can be. And just like me, I’m sure many of you are looking for answers, how to talk to your children about the downside of technology and their relationships with their peers,” she said.
Melania continued, “Like every parent in this country, I feel there is so many lessons to teach our son and the responsibilities as his mother but there are just not enough hours in the day to do it all. I remind myself that I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him. I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him.”