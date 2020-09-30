First Lady Melania Trump stars in selfie with stepdaughters Ivanka and Tiffany

The president’s youngest child made a rare public appearance last month at the Republican National Convention. In his acceptance speech, the dad of five praised his family saying, “Here tonight are the people who have made my journey possible, and filled my life with so much joy.” He added, “To all of my children and grandchildren. I love you more than words can express.”

During the convention, the first lady also delivered a personal speech mentioning her son Barron. “This modern world is moving so fast, and our children face challenges that seem to change every few months. Just like me, I know many of you watch how mean and manipulative social media can be. And just like me, I’m sure many of you are looking for answers, how to talk to your children about the downside of technology and their relationships with their peers,” she said.

©Getty Images The first lady joined her husband on stage following the first presidential debate in Cleveland

Melania continued, “Like every parent in this country, I feel there is so many lessons to teach our son and the responsibilities as his mother but there are just not enough hours in the day to do it all. I remind myself that I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him. I am more fortunate than most and still have days that I look for wisdom and strength to do the very best I can for him.”