Ashlee Simpson celebrates her pregnancy with Jessica Simpson and family at an outdoor baby shower

Ashlee Simpson is pregnant with her third child! The “Pieces of Me” singer celebrated her pregnancy with a beautiful baby shower on Tuesday with her family and those closest to her. Simpson and husband, Evan Ross are expecting a baby boy due very soon and Simpson’s mother didn’t hold back with throwing her daughter a lavish outdoor shower.

The 35-year-old shared photos of her posing with her family on Instagram on Tuesday. One of the photos is of Simpson, her sister Jessica , and her mother. The three are joined in the photo by the singer’s 5-year-old daughter, Jagger, and her nieces, 8-year-old Maxwell, and 18-month-year-old Birdie. In the beautiful photo of three generations, the Simpson women wore floral dresses looking as stunning as ever.

Simpson captioned the photo, “I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special!! ❤️”

The younger Simpson sister shared the news of her pregnancy with the world back in April with an Instagram photo of Simpson and Ross posing with a positive pregnancy test. The photo was captioned, “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥” To celebrate the exciting news, Ross also posted the same photo captioned, “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”