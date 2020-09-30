Spotify Best New Artist 2020 Party - Arrivals

Celebrity Pregnancies

Ashlee Simpson celebrates her pregnancy with Jessica Simpson and family at an outdoor baby shower

The 35-year-old shared photos from her shower on Tuesday.

BY

 Ashlee Simpson  is pregnant with her third child! The “Pieces of Me” singer celebrated her pregnancy with a beautiful baby shower on Tuesday with her family and those closest to her. Simpson and husband, Evan Ross are expecting a baby boy due very soon and Simpson’s mother didn’t hold back with throwing her daughter a lavish outdoor shower.

The 35-year-old shared photos of her posing with her family on Instagram on Tuesday. One of the photos is of Simpson, her sister  Jessica , and her mother. The three are joined in the photo by the singer’s 5-year-old daughter, Jagger, and her nieces, 8-year-old Maxwell, and 18-month-year-old Birdie. In the beautiful photo of three generations, the Simpson women wore floral dresses looking as stunning as ever.

 

Simpson captioned the photo, “I’m so grateful to be with my family as we get ready for my baby boy! Not long now! Thank you @tinasimpsonofficial @whambamevents for making my baby shower so special!! ❤️”

The younger Simpson sister shared the news of her pregnancy with the world back in April with an Instagram photo of Simpson and Ross posing with a positive pregnancy test. The photo was captioned, “We are pregnant and we are so excited to share it with everyone. Baby #3 ♥” To celebrate the exciting news, Ross also posted the same photo captioned, “The fam is growing. Ash and I can’t wait to welcome the newest addition.”

 

Simpson and Ross tied the knot in August 2014. Simpson’s almost 1 million followers saw a glimpse into the ceremony when she shared photos for the couple’s anniversary last month. Simpson and Ross have a 5-year-old daughter Jagger together and the 35-year-old has an 11-year-old son, Bronx with her ex-husband, Pete Wentz. Simpson and Wentz married in 2008 and divorced only three years later in 2011.

The Simpson family keeps growing and according to the singer, her children and her older sister Jessica’s children are very close. “They have so much fun together,” Ashlee told Us Weekly. “She’s, like, the sweetest thing I’ve ever seen. The way she takes care of Jagger, holds her for hours, I’m like, ‘How strong are you?’ Also, she just tells her great advice and shows her love when she gets upset. She’s the sweetest. … Definitely a sister bond.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about