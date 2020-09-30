Naya Rivera’s sister and the actress’s ex-husband were spotted shopping together (Pics)

It’s been a sad few months since the passing of “Glee” actress, Naya Rivera who accidentally drowned while renting a boat with her son back in July. Naya’s lookalike sister, Nickayla Rivera who is a model and influencer, has made headlines this week regarding the news that she and her late sister’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey are reportedly moving in together to help raise her five-year-old nephew, Josey.

Although some people have questioned this new living arrangement, Nickayla isn’t concerned about what others are thinking, emphasizing on her social media that Josey is her priority. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can‘t show up for myself,” Nickayla wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”

According to the Daily Mail, the model and her sister’s ex-husband recently moved into a three-bedroom rental home in Los Angeles to raise Josey. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Nickayla and Ryan have been seen out together more than ever right now. The Daily Mail reported that Nickayla and Ryan have been leaning on each other for support and have become very close.