Naya Rivera’s sister and the actress’s ex-husband were spotted shopping together (Pics)

It’s been a sad few months since the passing of “Glee” actress, Naya Rivera who accidentally drowned while renting a boat with her son back in July. Naya’s lookalike sister, Nickayla Rivera who is a model and influencer, has made headlines this week regarding the news that she and her late sister’s ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey are reportedly moving in together to help raise her five-year-old nephew, Josey.
Although some people have questioned this new living arrangement, Nickayla isn’t concerned about what others are thinking, emphasizing on her social media that Josey is her priority. “In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family. Showing up for my nephew, even though I can‘t show up for myself,” Nickayla wrote on her Instagram Story. “I’m not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure.”
Sister, There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite. Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself. I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young. My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life. 🤍
According to the Daily Mail, the model and her sister’s ex-husband recently moved into a three-bedroom rental home in Los Angeles to raise Josey. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that Nickayla and Ryan have been seen out together more than ever right now. The Daily Mail reported that Nickayla and Ryan have been leaning on each other for support and have become very close.
More recently, the two were spotted shopping at Target, driving in the car together, and running errands most likely trying to get everything in order for their move. Supposedly, the home the pair is renting costs around $5,000 a month in rent and has a pool in the backyard.
Naya and Ryan married in 2014 and gave birth to their son in 2015. Sadly, the couple divorced in 2018. Soon after his ex-wife tragically died, Ryan paid tribute to Naya writing, “This is so unfair...there’s not enough words to express the hole left in everyone’s hearts. I can’t believe this is life now. I don’t know if I’ll ever believe it. You were just here... We were just in the back swimming with Josey the day before. Life just isn’t fair. I don’t know what to say...I’m thankful for our times and our journey that brought us together and gave us the sweetest and kindest smart little boy we could ever hope for.”
It’s been an extremely difficult time for Naya’s family and it seems that her sister and ex-husband are doing all they can to lean on each other for comfort while also being there for Josey during such a sad time.