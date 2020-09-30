Secret Borat sequel to be released by Amazon before the US election

Sacha Baron Cohen has not only filmed a sequel to his 2006 film “Borat! Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” but according to the Associated Press, it’s planned to be released before the US Presidential election.

Amazon confirmed that it has acquired worldwide rights to the film. It’s reportedly titled: “Borat: Gift of Pornographic Monkey to Vice Premiere Mikhael Pence to Make Benefit Recently Diminished Nation of Kazakhstan.” According to Newsweek, the title has been submitted to the Writers Guild America but there is a chance it could still change.

Reports about Cohen’s legendary antics slowly leaked throughout summer and had fans wondering what he had up his sleeve. In August a video on Tik Tok showed Cohen in his iconic Borat costume driving in Los Angeles. The sequel was secretly filmed during the pandemic and although little is known of the plot it is expected to include the same political themes.



In June, videos hit the internet of Cohen in disguise at a far-right militia rally in Olympia, Washington. Dressed in overalls and a fake beard, Cohen led the crowd in a racially charged singalong that they were more than happy to partake in. Cohen sang about injecting people with the “Wuhan flu” and made references to Dr. Fauci, Obama, and chopping up people “like the Saudis do.” Once the crowd realized what was going on Cohen’s team successfully blocked security to get him out of the event unharmed.



Then in early July, Republican politician Rudy Giuliani called the police on Cohen after he emerged in character for an interview. Giuliani told Page Six: “This guy comes running in wearing a crazy, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit. It was a pink bikini, with lace, underneath a translucent mesh top. It looked absurd. He had the beard, bare legs, and wasn’t what I would call distractingly attractive…. I only later realized it must have been Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he previously fooled and I felt good about myself because he didn’t get me.”

Cohen created the fictional Kazakh journalist, “Borat Sagdiyev” on his series “Da Ali G Show.” The 2006 film, was directed by Larry Charles and grossed $262 million worldwide and was nominated for best adapted screenplay at the Oscars. In an interview with Rolling Stone in 2006, Cohen said the character “essentially works as a tool” that shows who is racist and indifferent to hate. “By himself being anti-Semitic, he lets people lower their guard and expose their own prejudices, whether it’s anti-Semitism or an acceptance of anti-Semitism,” Cohen said. Borat 2 has no release date yet.