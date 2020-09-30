Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness addresses rumors about his sexuality

Hugh Jackman met his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on set in 1995. They fell in love and were married a year later. For the most part of his career there have been long-standing rumors about his sexuality that have followed the happy couple.
Jackman is an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community and often speaks up on pro-LGBTQ+ rights and issues. He has addressed the rumors in the past and said in a US radio interview in 2018 that he could care less. Jackman explained, “Some dudes do get upset, some dudes say, ’Don’t say I’m gay,’ [but] I am good.” During the September 29 episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame, Jackman’s wife Furness briefly addressed rumors about his sexuality and talked about what should really matter- their happy and healthy partnership.
In a clip shared by the Daily Mail, Furness called out tabloids and exclaimed, “they’re so mean spirited... so mean spirited. So I hope people don’t buy these magazines and realize it’s all made up.” “He‘s been gay so many years,” she said with a laugh. “I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? [1998 film] I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.” When asked how annoying these rumors are she said, “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ’oh He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”
Furness and Jackman met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995. She recounted how she had no idea who he was.“They said there’s this guy, Jack Hughman, who’s your co-star. And I’m like who? I had never heard of him. And then I met my husband” she gushed. She called acting with Jackman the best tennis match of her life and beamed talking about the two skilled actors‘ ability to flow and bounce off each other’s energy. She joked that her friends told her he didn’t look like her type because he “looked like he bathed.” She giggled after and said, “I probably shouldn’t have shared that.”
Hughes told Furness he knew she was the one “2 weeks in.” The two admitted they had a crush on each other while they were filming after she asked him why he hadn’t been hanging out at her trailer lately. After their admission “they never stayed a day apart.” “We just had this amazing connection,” she said.”And I feel blessed that I experienced, that I feel like I met my soulmate, whatever that is I always knew that I would meet the person that Hugh is. Who he is and how we relate.” She spent a year organizing the wedding and had hearts in her eyes talking about how amazing the party was years later.
The love Furness has for Jackman is undeniable when she speaks about him. “When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together—and life is tough as we know it, it’s not all good—and when you have someone there that is so supportive…you can really stand buck naked. You have to,” she said. “When you’ve got kids and life and whatever, you stand there buck naked, authentic, warts and all, this is who it is, and you’re loved, there’s nothing better.”
When asked if it was true she advised Jackman to turn down his breakout role of Wolverine she laughed and said, “Do you know how much s*** I get for this?” Furness explained that neither of them knew where the iconic character was from, “We read the script and it’s like the claws come out and I’m like ‘what is this?’ ‘So yes, that’s the only time in our relationship I’ve ever been wrong okay?” She joked.
While she’s no longer bothered by his sexuality rumors, Furness admitted how rude it is that people keep saying she‘s “lucky” to be with the handsome star. “Lucky? Like I won a chook raffle.” she said. “People don’t realize that it’s actually rude to say that. But yeah...[that’s]because he’s the stud muffin. But that’s show biz and Hollywood and the brand of Hugh Jackman.”