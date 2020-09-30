Hugh Jackman’s wife Deborra-Lee Furness addresses rumors about his sexuality

Hugh Jackman met his wife Deborra-Lee Furness on set in 1995. They fell in love and were married a year later. For the most part of his career there have been long-standing rumors about his sexuality that have followed the happy couple.

Jackman is an outspoken ally to the LGBTQ+ community and often speaks up on pro-LGBTQ+ rights and issues. He has addressed the rumors in the past and said in a US radio interview in 2018 that he could care less. Jackman explained, “Some dudes do get upset, some dudes say, ’Don’t say I’m gay,’ [but] I am good.” During the September 29 episode of Anh’s Brush With Fame, Jackman’s wife Furness briefly addressed rumors about his sexuality and talked about what should really matter- their happy and healthy partnership.



©GettyImages

In a clip shared by the Daily Mail, Furness called out tabloids and exclaimed, “they’re so mean spirited... so mean spirited. So I hope people don’t buy these magazines and realize it’s all made up.” “He‘s been gay so many years,” she said with a laugh. “I was gay, too. You know when I did Shame? [1998 film] I was gay. They were shocked when I got married.” When asked how annoying these rumors are she said, “It’s just wrong. It’s like someone saying to Elton John, ’oh He’s straight.’ I’m sure he’d be pissed.”

Furness and Jackman met on the set of the Australian TV show Correlli in 1995. She recounted how she had no idea who he was.“They said there’s this guy, Jack Hughman, who’s your co-star. And I’m like who? I had never heard of him. And then I met my husband” she gushed. She called acting with Jackman the best tennis match of her life and beamed talking about the two skilled actors‘ ability to flow and bounce off each other’s energy. She joked that her friends told her he didn’t look like her type because he “looked like he bathed.” She giggled after and said, “I probably shouldn’t have shared that.”

