Taylor Swift fans troll ex Jake Gyllenhaal’s Instagram with ‘All Too Well’ lyrics

Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal may have dated a literal decade ago, but her obsessed fans still refuse to let it go. Gyllenhaal, 39, attempted to spotlight New Eyes for the Needy, an organization that provides prescription eyewear to those in financial need on his Instagram and posted a childhood photo of himself wearing glasses on Monday. The actor recently partnered with The Inspire Project on a special speaker series. Gyllenhaal wrote in the caption, “I’ve worn my glasses ever since I parted my hair meticulously with gel (see above), which is why NEW EYES has always been near and dear to my heart. Since 1932, @neweyes_ has provided eyeglasses to people who needed them most. I’m thrilled that they’ve partnered with @theinspireprojectus to create Project Human: Changing the Way We See the World, a speaker series coming to schools and remote learners this fall. Project Human is designed to spark conversations focusing on unity and equality. It’s an opportunity for students to interact with public figures and do what they do best: Keep ‘em on their toes!” But the throwback photo triggered memories from her iconic 2012 breakup ballad “All Too Well,” which is rumored to be about Gyllenhaal. The evidence is in the lyrics, “You used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin-sized bed.” Swift also reportedly wrote the song “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” about their relationship.



Swift fans, or “Swifties” have been commenting lyrics to the song for the last 22 hours since the photo has been up. If you scroll down the comments you will see never-ending jokes like “I heard you used to be a little kid with glasses in a twin sized bed.” And “u posted this pic and thought that the swifties would do nothing???? Mistake.” According to Page Six, even other celebrities got involved. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler joked, “I’ll be honest mate you set yourself up for this one.”



Swift and Gyllenhaal were photographed in 2010 and its believed they split in March 2011. Despite attempts from both parties to keep the relationship private, they became one of the hottest celebrity couples. When Swift’s fans found out that Gyllenhaal reportedly called off the split they were pissed and accused him of leaving her for his ex Jenny Lewis. The pair attended the Golden Globes together a month after the split. Lewis cleared the air about the rumors this year in July. She tweeted that she was dating Johnathon Rice at the time and Gyllenhaal asked him for permission to take her as a “friend date.”

According to Us Weekly,﻿Gylle nhaal called off the split from Taylor, “He said he wasn’t feeling it anymore and was uncomfortable with all the attention they got,” an insider told the Magazine. “He also said he could feel the age difference.” Swift was 21 at the time and he was 29. Gyllenhaal has been quietly dating a French 24 year old Model named Jeanne Cadieu. They have been dating for about a year and have both opted to keep a low public profile without paparazzi, crazy fans, and songs detailing their problems- just the way he likes it.