Mindy Kaling kisses summer goodbye with one final swimsuit photoshoot

Mindy Kaling is all the way ready to welcome fall.

On Monday, the actress kissed summer goodbye (literally) with a series of photos that feature herself modeling some colorful one-piece swimsuits. She posted the pics to Instagram, writing, “Summer 2020, you’ve been weird,” obviously ready to leave the season behind.

The actress, writer, and producer went all out for the photoshoot, rocking a bright blue pineapple-print one-shoulder suit in the first photo, a pink floral number with a deep-V and a matching floppy hat, another floral suit with striped straps, and a red cut-out suit with a contrasting blue headband. She accessorized each of the looks with a hat or headband along with some matching strappy sandals as she poses in front of the bright green foliage in her backyard.



At this point, Kaling has become known for her glamorous backyard photoshoots, giving fans the necessary inspiration to look stunning...even if we’re all just sitting at home by ourselves. While quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star posted several photos of herself mixing fashion with her signature work-from-home comfort.

Back in July, Mindy shared a hilarious snap of herself wearing some adorable floral pajamas paired with red sneakers and a bold lipstick.

“Me: This workout requires the perfect playlist!” she captioned the photo. “Me 2 hours later: Okay, playlist is done. Time for a nap!”