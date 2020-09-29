Mindy Kaling kisses summer goodbye with one final swimsuit photoshoot

Mindy Kaling is all the way ready to welcome fall.
On Monday, the actress kissed summer goodbye (literally) with a series of photos that feature herself modeling some colorful one-piece swimsuits. She posted the pics to Instagram, writing, “Summer 2020, you’ve been weird,” obviously ready to leave the season behind.
The actress, writer, and producer went all out for the photoshoot, rocking a bright blue pineapple-print one-shoulder suit in the first photo, a pink floral number with a deep-V and a matching floppy hat, another floral suit with striped straps, and a red cut-out suit with a contrasting blue headband. She accessorized each of the looks with a hat or headband along with some matching strappy sandals as she poses in front of the bright green foliage in her backyard.
At this point, Kaling has become known for her glamorous backyard photoshoots, giving fans the necessary inspiration to look stunning...even if we’re all just sitting at home by ourselves. While quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic, the star posted several photos of herself mixing fashion with her signature work-from-home comfort.
Back in July, Mindy shared a hilarious snap of herself wearing some adorable floral pajamas paired with red sneakers and a bold lipstick.
“Me: This workout requires the perfect playlist!” she captioned the photo. “Me 2 hours later: Okay, playlist is done. Time for a nap!”
When you put on jeans for the first time in a few weeks and can‘t remember how to walk,“ Kaling joked under another picture of herself looking uncomfortable in business casual attire. She’s always been known for her relatability, and in the time of coronavirus, all of the photos Mindy has shared of her various struggles only make fans love her that much more.
While she definitely knows how to poke fun at herself, the Office star has still seen a lot of success this year with the launch of her Netflix coming-of-age comedy, Never Have I Ever. A few months back, after the premiere of the first season, the streaming platform announced it has been renewed for a second season.
The cast of the show later confirmed the good news in a Zoom call they posted to Instagram. After the group commented on the interesting nature of Maitreyi Ramakrishnan’s new “quarantine bangs,” Kaling went on to informed her costars of the exciting update.
“I just wanted to tell you guys that Never Have I Ever is being renewed for season 2,” Mindy informs her cast in the clip, as they all erupt into celebratory cheers.
“Wow, that is much better news than you getting bangs,” joked Darren Barnet, who plays Paxton Hall-Yoshida on the show.
Clearly, Mindy Kaling is as ready to be done with summer--and 2020 as a whole--as the rest of us.