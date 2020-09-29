Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme opens up about her famous parents and A-Rod’s daughters

Jennifer Lopez ’s daughter Emme is singing her famous parents’ praises. The 12-year-old Lord Help Me author gushed about her superstar mother in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight . “Well, my mom is just amazing,” Emme said. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.” The aspiring young singer also had nothing but kind words for her dad Marc Anthony , whom she called a “loving father.” “He’s very funny,” she revealed. “He cares about all of us a lot, and he’s just a good person.”
Exes Marc and Jennifer welcomed their daughter and son Max in 2008. While Emme and her twin brother have a special relationship, J.Lo’s little girl admitted that it can sometimes be a challenge to get along. ”OK, so my brother... he’s crazy sometimes, he’s very loud in a good way of course, sometimes,” Emme confessed. “Yeah, so he’s a challenge to get along with ‘cause he’s my brother.”
Emme will be gaining two sisters when her mom marries fiancé Alex Rodriguez . The former MLB player is a father to 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella. “We always got along pretty well,” Emme admitted. “At first I just thought Mom and Alex were friends and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s staying with us for a really long time.’ And then I realized, ‘Oh, they’re together.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, Ella and Tasha, you’re going to be my sisters.’ It was a sudden realization.”
Jennifer and Alex were set to tie the knot over the summer, however the pandemic postponed their nuptials. Back in 2018, The Wedding Planner star revealed that her kids and Alex’s daughters “embraced each other right away.” “Kids are so beautiful and open to love and new friends,” the Hustlers actress told People magazine at the time. “I was so loving to his kids and he was so loving and accepting of mine, and they embraced each other right away. [It was] ‘I get a new bonus brother and sisters to hang out with all the time and it’s nice.’”
“Our kids have become best friends and that keeps us both grounded and appreciative,” A-Rod added. “We couldn’t have asked for anything better than the four of them getting along as they do.”