Jennifer Lopez’s daughter Emme opens up about her famous parents and A-Rod’s daughters

Jennifer Lopez ’s daughter Emme is singing her famous parents’ praises. The 12-year-old Lord Help Me author gushed about her superstar mother in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight . “Well, my mom is just amazing,” Emme said. “She’s such a powerful human being. It’s insane. I don’t even know how to explain it. There are so many adjectives that can describe her in so many good ways.” The aspiring young singer also had nothing but kind words for her dad Marc Anthony , whom she called a “loving father.” “He’s very funny,” she revealed. “He cares about all of us a lot, and he’s just a good person.”

©Jennifer Lopez Emme praised her mom and dad in a new interview

Exes Marc and Jennifer welcomed their daughter and son Max in 2008. While Emme and her twin brother have a special relationship, J.Lo’s little girl admitted that it can sometimes be a challenge to get along. ”OK, so my brother... he’s crazy sometimes, he’s very loud in a good way of course, sometimes,” Emme confessed. “Yeah, so he’s a challenge to get along with ‘cause he’s my brother.”

Emme will be gaining two sisters when her mom marries fiancé Alex Rodriguez . The former MLB player is a father to 15-year-old Natasha and 12-year-old Ella. “We always got along pretty well,” Emme admitted. “At first I just thought Mom and Alex were friends and I was like, ‘Oh, he’s staying with us for a really long time.’ And then I realized, ‘Oh, they’re together.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, Ella and Tasha, you’re going to be my sisters.’ It was a sudden realization.”