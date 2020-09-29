Beyonce surprises fan with flowers and calls her a ‘survivor’

Beyonce has shown queen behavior once again, as she sends flowers and an emotional note to one of her fans battling with cancer. Fans of the iconic singer were moved by the sweet gesture and praised her after the post went viral on social media.

The young fan named Lyric Chanel took to Instagram to share a video of the beautiful white flowers sent by the singer herself captioned “When the Queen Bey sends you flowers,” also tagging the artist and complimenting her, “thanks a lot @beyonce, Lyric was so shock to get mail from you and she said Beyonce is the best!!! We love you so much and she hopes to one day meet you.”

The thoughtful gift was sent a few days after Lyric posted a video singing along to the famous track ‘Love On Top’ which made Beyonce feel emotionally “moved” as she described on the personal note, “I was so moved to see how these lyrics inspired you, not nearly as much as you inspired me. I can‘t wait to meet you one day and I’m so happy you’re home safely.”

The Grammy winner also wrote some of the lyrics of the song in the note “Honey, Honey, I can see the stars all the way from here, I can feel the sun whenever you‘re near,” and finished by praising the young girl for her courage, “You are a survivor. God bless, B.”