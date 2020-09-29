Jennifer Aniston on quitting acting after mysterious film project

Jennifer Aniston has one of the greatest careers in Hollywood, from being the leading star in multiple movies, to her undeniably iconic role of Rachel Green in Friends alongside Courtney Cox, however it was only until recently that the actress was starting to have second thoughts about her acting, and thought about jumping into interior design as an alternative career.

The Emmy nominated actress recently returned to the small screen as Alex Levy in the TV show The Morning Show alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon, and she credits this to be the project that saved her from quitting acting all-together.

Aniston made an appearance in the SmartLess podcast and revealed to Jason Bateman, Will Arnett, and Sean Hayes that it had “crossed my mind,” highlighting the fact that she had never thought about it before, but it was until she was recently involved in a film project that seemed to have failed, that she said “Woah... that sucked the life out of me, and I don‘t know if this is what interests me,”

She also added that she fantasized of quitting acting because of the unnamed “unprepared project” but it was her participation in the Apple TV+ drama series that made her forget about the experience.

Bateman took a moment to encourage the actress to work as a director and said “I‘m just a big fan of your abilities,” and added that she should be more involved, to which Aniston responded “I would love to jump into that chair more, I enjoy it thoroughly.”