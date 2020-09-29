“13 Reasons Why” actress, Anne Winters dressed up like Madonna hoping to get cast in a new biopic film

The ongoing pandemic has definitely shaken up people’s lives, as well as different businesses and industries - even Hollywood. Since a lot of TV and film productions have come to a halt due to COVID-19 concerns, actors and actresses are trying to find unique ways to find work nowadays.

The queen of pop, Madonna is in the works of creating a self-directed biopic film that Universal will make, and it’ll be produced by Amy Pascal and written by Madonna and Diablo Cody, according to Entertainment Weekly. The role of Madonna hasn’t been cast yet, but a lot of celebs are vying for the role, according to Entertainment Weekly.

“13 Reasons Why” star, Anne Winters put her thinking cap on and tried a different approach to prove to Madonna and Universal that she’s perfect for the role. The Emmy-award winning actress stunned Instagram when she began posting a series of photos of herself dressed as Madonna, in the hopes of landing the role.

The photos are beyond stunning and Winters’ resemblance to the pop icon is striking. In the photos, Winters dressed as different Madonna looks, such as the singer’s look in her “Like a Prayer” music video. One of the photo’s captions said, “BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys — I wana play her in her new biopic. I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her.... cmon now 🍒💄🎤”