“13 Reasons Why” actress, Anne Winters dressed up like Madonna hoping to get cast in a new biopic film

The ongoing pandemic has definitely shaken up people’s lives, as well as different businesses and industries - even Hollywood. Since a lot of TV and film productions have come to a halt due to COVID-19 concerns, actors and actresses are trying to find unique ways to find work nowadays.
The queen of pop, Madonna is in the works of creating a self-directed biopic film that Universal will make, and it’ll be produced by Amy Pascal and written by Madonna and Diablo Cody, according to Entertainment Weekly. The role of Madonna hasn’t been cast yet, but a lot of celebs are vying for the role, according to Entertainment Weekly.
“13 Reasons Why” star, Anne Winters put her thinking cap on and tried a different approach to prove to Madonna and Universal that she’s perfect for the role. The Emmy-award winning actress stunned Instagram when she began posting a series of photos of herself dressed as Madonna, in the hopes of landing the role.
The photos are beyond stunning and Winters’ resemblance to the pop icon is striking. In the photos, Winters dressed as different Madonna looks, such as the singer’s look in her “Like a Prayer” music video. One of the photo’s captions said, “BLOW UP @madonna Instagram guys — I wana play her in her new biopic. I’ve been told I look like young Madonna forever, I act I sing I look like her.... cmon now 🍒💄🎤”
The actress also posted a video of her getting glam for another Madonna look, saying “Since covid - casting and film business has been whack af. So I’m trying a new tactic. #hireme lol 😂 @madonna.” Another beautiful photo of the Madonna lookalike was captioned, “Breaking the internet rn THANKS EVERYONE FOR SUPPORT!!!! Keep it up 🍒 I want that meeting @madonna.” Winters is clearly very persistent and has her eye on the prize.
In regards to the film, Madonna described how the plot of the film will follow the pop star’s journey to stardom in a press statement. “I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer – a human being, trying to make her way in this world.” The legend also said that the film will follow her career from her beginnings in New York City through to moments like filming Evita, creating ”Like a Prayer,” according to Entertainment Weekly.
“The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It’s essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision,” Madonna said.
We’ll have to wait and see who will get the coveted role of Madonna for this exciting, new film!